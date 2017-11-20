Beyoncé is stacking money, money everywhere she goes! The 36-year-old has been crowned the highest paid woman in music in 2017, according to a new Forbes list released on Monday, November 20.

The business magazine reports that Beyoncé earned $105 million pretax this year, thanks in part to her acclaimed visual album Lemonade and ensuing Formation world tour, the latter of which grossed a whopping quarter of a billion dollars. She also raked in cash from her Ivy Park fashion line and other business ventures.

Adele finished second on the list with $69 million. She toured the world throughout much of 2016 and 2017 in support of her third album, 25. The global trek was her first since 2011 and earned seven-figures a night, according to Forbes.

Taylor Swift claimed the third spot with $44 million, a significant drop from her earnings in previous years. The publication estimated that she will rise up on the list once again in 2018, thanks to her recently released album, Reputation, and upcoming world tour.

Forbes compiled the list by estimating pretax income for the 12-month period from June, 1 2016, to June 1, 2017, with the help of data from Nielsen SoundScan, Pollstar, the Recording Industry Association of America and interviews with industry insiders. Fees charged by agents, managers and lawyers were not removed from the totals.

See the full list below.

1. Beyoncé, $105 million

2. Adele, $69 million

3. Taylor Swift, $44 million

4. Céline Dion, $42 million

5. Jennifer Lopez, $38 million

6. Dolly Parton, $37 million

7. Rihanna, $36 million

8. Britney Spears, $34 million

9. Katy Perry, $33 million

10. Barbra Streisand, $30 million

