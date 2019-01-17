Beyonce-Praises-Michelle-Obama-on-Former-First-Lady's-Birthday

Biggest fans! Beyoncé showed her mutual adoration for pal Michelle Obama on the former first lady’s 55th birthday.

The Grammy winner, 37, posted a photo of Obama as a little girl on her Instagram account on Thursday, January 17. Written across the throwback pic were the words “BOW DOWN.”

Beyoncé was in good company. Barack Obama also celebrated with a tribute to his wife. “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama,” the 44th president, 57, wrote via Instagram. “Happy Birthday!”

The Obamas do not hide their love for the “Love on Top” singer and Jay-Z. The couple, who tied the knot in October 1992, were spotted dancing at the musicians’ Landover, Maryland, concert in July 2018. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that “it was an incredible experience” to see the duo busting a move to the 49-year-old rapper’s “N—as in Paris.”

“Michelle and Barack danced all night,” the onlooker added. “Every time we turned around they were enjoying themselves and in the moment. They were singing the words to the songs and they were being so fun with the crowd. Everyone was going wild for them. They were the show within the show.”

Earlier that month, the Becoming author was seen taking in the pair’s Paris concert with daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

The lawyer paid a similar tribute to the “Hold Up” songstress in honor of her 36th birthday in September 2017. Michelle, Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter and other famous faces recreated the artist’s look from her “Formation” music video for her website. The photos were accompanied by a message that read, “Happy birthday Beyonce / From your family and friends.”

