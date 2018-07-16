She’s crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z! Michelle Obama got her groove on with Tina Knowles Lawson during the power couple’s Paris concert.

Obama, 54, appeared in videos taken by fans and posted on social media at the On the Run II concert on Sunday, July 15. The former first lady made her way into Stade de France alongside Beyoncé’s 64-year-old mother, and the crowd cheered as the two took their place near the stage.

The duo began dancing immediately while the Carters performed “Drunk in Love.” In another clip, Obama and Lawson boogied to “On to the Next One” right next to the platform where the 48-year-old rapper was performing.

According to TMZ, Obama was accompanied by her daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, as well as the latter’s boyfriend. Meanwhile, Barack Obama was in Africa on behalf of the Obama Foundation.

Fans flipped out and shared their excitement upon spotting the former first family. “OMG THE OBAMAS ARE HERE IN THE SUITE BEHIND ME,” one tweeted. “OMG ITS MICHELLE OBAMA AT A BEYONCE CONCERT OMG.”

The Obama family have a longstanding friendship with the Carters. Michelle applauded the 36-year-old “Formation” singer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in September 2016. “She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother, she loves her family,” she said at the time. “She’s just a low-key lady, so we have a lot in common in that way — except I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”

Beyoncé notably performed “At Last” at the president’s 2009 inauguration ball and sang the national anthem at his 2013 inauguration. The singer also visited the White House with Jay-Z three times during Obama’s stint as commander in chief.

The mood was already fantastic at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Paris concert, with France taking home the World Cup earlier on Sunday. Obama’s presence only added to the celebration.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!