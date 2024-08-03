Tina Knowles and Beyoncé couldn’t contain their excitement when Simone Biles secured Olympic gold.

Knowles, 70, shared a clip via Instagram on Saturday, August 3, of their live reaction to Biles, 27, winning the individual all-around artistic gymnastics competition. As Biles and bronze-medal-winning teammate Suni Lee stormed the floor in Paris holding an American flag on Thursday, August 1, Miss Tina and Mrs. Carter =shouted their encouragement from home.

“Come on, Simone, come on,” Beyoncé, 42, said.

Beyoncé took part in an official NBC video celebrating Biles after her historic win in Paris. Over her Cowboy Carter track “Just for Fun,” she feted Biles and said that the Team USA gymnast “inspires” her.

“Let’s talk about power, because, really, that’s what this story’s about — physical power. Its beauty. Its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you,” Beyoncé said. “Only a select few know what it’s like to get to the top and stay there — and somehow keep getting better … Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there.”

An American gymnast has won the individual all-around in artistic gymnastics for each of the last five Olympic Games. Biles won the gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and was the favorite to repeat at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. She pulled out of that competition citing a case of “the twisties,” a mental condition that causes gymnasts to lose their sense of their own body in the air. Lee, 21, snagged the gold that year in Biles’ absence.

The individual all-around win cemented Biles as the most decorated gymnast in Olympics history. She added to her lead in the record books with another gold medal win in the vault competition on Saturday, August 3.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade was hot on her heels in both the all-around and vault competitions. The silver medal winner in both contests was a mere point behind Biles in the all-around competition, with Biles noting that she’s worn down by the persistent chase of her closest competitor.

“I don’t wanna compete with Rebeca no more — I’m tired,” Biles joked in a press conference after the all-around win. “She’s way too close.”

Biles has used her recent spotlight to advocate for mental health issues. The gymnast took considerable flak for her decision to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics due to a mental condition. After her record-breaking win, she shared a photo of herself via Instagram with the straightforward message “mental health matters.”