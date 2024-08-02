Game recognizes game!

Beyoncé shared a moving tribute to newly minted two-time 2024 Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who won the women’s all-around individual gymnastics final on Thursday, August 1.

Beyoncé narrates a video celebrating Biles, 27, shared by NBC on Thursday. In the clip, which is set to the tune of Beyoncé’s track “Just for Fun,” which features on her new album Cowboy Carter, the singer declares, “Simone Biles inspires me — and I’m pretty sure she inspires you, too.”

Take your best shot, world. Simone Biles is ready for you. Beyonce sets the stage for Simone in the women’s all-around tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/S2xHwxORwd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

“Let’s talk about power, because, really, that’s what this story’s about — physical power. Its beauty. Its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you,” Beyoncé says over footage of Biles competing during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Only a select few know what it’s like to get to the top and stay there — and somehow keep getting better,” Beyoncé continues.

“Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy,” the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer shares. “Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there.”

“Take your best shot, world. She’s ready for you,” Beyoncé concludes.

Beyoncé previously appeared in a video introducing Team USA that aired during NBC’s coverage of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Biles’ winning week began when she and her Team USA teammates — Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles — won gold in the women’s team competition on Tuesday, July 30. Thursday marked Biles’ second gold medal in the 2024 Olympics, while Lee, 21, won bronze. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade took home the silver medal.

Biles maintained a prominent lead throughout Thursday’s event, tailed closely by Andrade, 25. After initially falling behind, Lee managed to pull through with a strong floor routine. Biles secured her victory in the same skill, marking the last performance of the event.

With her latest victories, Biles extends her lead as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history, overtaking Shannon Miller.

“I am so happy. My heart is full because I know, as an athlete, what it takes to win a gold medal, and these ladies have been through it all on the road to get here,” Miller, 47, told NBC News after Team USA won gold in the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday.