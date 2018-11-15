Bad blood? Bhad Bhabie threw a drink at Iggy Azalea during the Cardi B x Fashion Nova launch event — but later denied feuding with her fellow rapper.

A source told Us Weekly that the drink was thrown out of the blue on Wednesday, November 14. The “Black Widow” artist then went into Cardi B’s green room when no one was looking to straighten her hair after the drink got her locks wet.

Azalea, 28, posted about the incident in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child? LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!” she wrote on Wednesday. The “Fancy” rapper later compared the altercation to Jerry Springer and added: “I am a grownup. I cannot.”

Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl.

Girl. NO.

I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself.

🙄 #YouNotSpecial

Anything else from her mouth is ignored –

it’s too preschool for me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

The Australia native also addressed the run-in on Twitter. “Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO,” she tweeted on Thursday, November 15. “I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself. #YouNotSpecial. Anything else from her mouth is ignored – it’s too preschool for me.”

After TMZ obtained video of Bhad Bhabie, 15, throwing the beverage, Azalea tweeted: “Now y’all saw the video I’m sure you understand why I spent the rest of the night laughing and unbothered by that foolishness.”

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli and who first gained notoriety as the “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil, gave her two cents on her own Instagram Story. “Bye broke bich, Bye hoe,” she wrote on Thursday. “Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore.”

She continued: “It’s simple. Don’t talk all sorts of s—t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f—k but I’m NOT that bich.”

Bhad Bhabie concluded by denying there is a feud between her and Azalea. “There is NO beef wit @thenewclassic as I was just told it’s not smart to beef wit no one that hasn’t had a career since 2014,” she wrote. “Sending u a signed Bhad Bhabie poster in the mail as my apology. Send ur address to @atlanticrecords.”

On the red carpet, Azalea spoke exclusively with Us about how she keeps her mind in shape. “I think staying happy mentally is just having something to look forward to, for me,” she revealed. “So I think, whatever it is, as long as [you’re doing something], if it’s going to the gym, or you’re going to go spend time with your friend, just keeping something in mind that’s in the near future that you’re going to go do that you’re happy about and looking forward to. That’s how I stay happy. Even if it’s just a movie date with a friend.”

