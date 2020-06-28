Time for a change? Andy Herren criticized Big Brother for not casting a diverse group of houseguests after stating that he is “bitter” production didn’t ask him to return.

The season 15 winner, 33, slammed the CBS reality competition series in a statement released via Twitter on Saturday, June 27.

“It is important to speak up because Big Brother has always had a problem with minority representation,” Herren said. “There are usually at most two Black houseguests and one gay houseguest and Latino and Asian representation is even worse.”

He noted that “straight white males compromise 12 of the 21 winners of the show, which is so crazy when you really break it down.” In comparison, Herren said, “Gay houseguests, for example, [they] are never afforded this luxury. There is always just one. They are simply a side character — an obstacle for the straight people to overcome on their way to the finish line.”

The former CBS personality previously called out the network for not inviting him back to compete despite his historic win as the first openly gay champion in the show’s history. Us Weekly broke the news on June 7 that CBS has been contacting former players for a potential all-stars season this summer.

“I was the first gay winner in Big Brother history and after my win I wasn’t invited back once,” Herren tweeted on Friday, June 26. “Not even to host a competition. But men who have demeaned gay people and trans people have repeatedly been asked back not only to Big Brother but to other CBS shows. ”

He continued on to say that he is “bitter” because his gameplay isn’t acknowledged on the same level as his fellow winners. “Being one of the best to ever play and having the show completely ignore you sucks!!!” Herren wrote.

Numerous Big Brother contestants have found themselves in hot water over controversial statements they’ve made over the years. In 2013, Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman, who competed on Herren’s season, lost their jobs after their racist and homophobic comments aired.

Season 21 contestants Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie came under fire in 2019 after they made racially charged comments about fellow houseguests Kemi Fakunle and Isabella Wang. Matthews, 27, and Michie, 23, later apologized for their statements.

Big Brother alum Mike “Boogie” Malin —who competed on season 2 in 2001 and won the first all-stars season in 2006 — made headlines earlier this month when he made controversial remarks comparing season 20 couples Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans and Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton.

“They’ve [Tyler and Angela] done a good job in today’s world of the couple doing the social media. They’re like what the two African-Americans are trying to be,” the Big Brother winner said on a recent episode of “The Mike Boogie Podcast,” which has since been removed from the SurvivorNSFW podcast feed. “What are their names? Bayleigh and, Chris right. They’re trying to do this whole Jay-Z and Beyoncé thing but without the talent and without any good performance on their season.”

He added, “I mean there’s a whole new wave and it’ll be interesting I think they’ll probably end up with some bad people on there [the new season] because there’s going to be such a push for diversity. Hey, is that my indoor voice? Whoops.”

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for comment.