From showmance to no-mance. Holly Allen appeared to throw shade at her fellow Big Brother houseguest and ex-boyfriend, Jackson Michie, in a TikTok video on Saturday, August 14.

The reality TV personality, 33, shared a candid video about an unnamed ex-partner on her page, with the caption, “Hallelujah 🙏.”

In the video, she talked with another version of herself, explaining, “My ex and I broke up because of religious differences.”

Her alternate self asked, “Really?”

She replied, “Yeah, he thought he was God. And I didn’t.”

While the video didn’t call out the 26-year-old former winner by name, she was less coy in the video comments, replying to several comments that directly asked her if the skit was based on their relationship.

One follower even questioned her, “Girl how did you not see this in the house!?”

The Wyoming native replied, “I did see but girl you cling on to ANY source of comfort in there. It’s soooooo drastically different than real life.”

In another comment, Allen claimed Michie’s red flags were “harder to see with Bb goggles.”

Another fan claimed she “settled” in the house, to which she responded, “We had ZERO options!!!! And Tommy [Bracco] wouldn’t let any of us date him.”

Allen also replied to other users who shared their dating history with Michie, noting that she understood where they were coming from and felt the same at the time of their split.

One fan even called out Michie’s age, “Well, he’s like 26 so it explains a lot lmfaooo,” they wrote. Allen clapped back that she “was not like that at 26.”

The pair previously confirmed their split in June 2020 after one year of dating.

“Life works in crazy ways, and this past year has been no exception. Through the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows. … there has been one constant through it all and that’s the amazing woman standing next to me. Life has continued to work in ways neither of [us] expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions,” Michie wrote via Instagram at the time. “This isn’t because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best. … I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

The former couple met on the 21st season of the CBS reality show, in which they placed first and second, respectively. After the show, they moved in together in January 2020.

“It just seems natural to live together now,” the pair exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Being out of the [Big Brother] house, we’ve been basically attached at the hip. We are best friends, communicate well and have so much fun together. Both of our leases were coming to an end and … we both just thought it made sense.”