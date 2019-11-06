



A short-lived showmance. Big Brother couple Jack Matthews and Analyse “Sis” Talavera announced that they have called it quits.

“This has been a difficult week, mostly because of something that’s been going on in my life. I believe it’s best to update all of the supporters and fans that we appreciate so much, on what is happening in Janalyse’s life,” Jack, 29, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 5. “Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts.”

The personal trainer wrote that Analyse, 22, brought him “a joy like no other girl ever could at a time I needed it most.”

“You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable,” he added. “You’ve taught me so much over this summer and we’ve created beautiful memories that I will never forget. I’m glad that we were able to be there for each other and we’ll always be friends and partners forever. I Love You Sis.”

The soccer player, for her part, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Hey guys so I wanted to share a personal part of my life today. I first wanna thank my supporters for all the love I’ve been shown during the show and after. And not only for myself but for mine and jacks relationship also during and after the show,” she wrote. “I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another. We’ve had so many laughs and have really gotten to know each other since being outside the house.”

Analyse continued, “However jack and I have both decided that it’s best we go our separate ways and remain great friends. We’ve both shared such an amazing experience together that words can not describe. We’ve both been through somethibg [sic] that not many people understand but I wouldn’t have wanted to share that experience with anyone else.”

The California native explained that “living in two different states and trying to do long distance has been really hard” on her relationship with Jack, plus they are “at two different stages in our lives right now.”

“He is such a great guy that has been there for me during my ups and downs. And has helped me to mature and grow in many different ways,” she concluded. “I am glad we were able to be there for one another and will continue to do so because we will always be great friends no matter what. … I will always have love and a special place in my heart for you Jack Matthews.”

The pair met on Big Brother season 21 earlier this summer and quickly started hooking up. Jack lasted 51 days in the house, while Analyse was evicted on day 65. Fellow couple Jackson Michie and Holly Allen made it to the final two, with the former ultimately taking home the grand prize.