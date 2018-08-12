Putting him in his place. Big Brother stars Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and Haleigh Broucher called out housemate JC Mounduix for his misuse of the sexual harassment awareness term, #MeToo.

In a clip from the online live feed of the reality show which surfaced on Saturday, August 11, Mounduix, 28, comes under fire for nonchalantly using the reference during a conversation.

“It’s not funny JC, you can’t joke about that,” one of his castmates can be heard telling the Miami native. “I’ve been saying it for 50 days,” he answers while covering his face with his hands.

“And I tell you every single time,” the ladies respond. “The #MeToo movement is about women and sexual harassment,” they continue, before Mounduix interrupts asking, “women or men?”

By this time, Brett Robinson chimes in. “The idea was awareness to sexual harassment,” he explains, with one of the women adding, “About how much it actually occurs. “So when you [say] hashtag me too it’s like because you too have been sexually harassed.”

Mounduix wasn’t done yet. “That’s why when people touch me, I’m like ‘hashtag me too,’” he argues, to which one of his costars quips, “No, because you’re not being serious.”

This isn’t the first time the professional dancer has raised eyebrows after his choice of words. In July, Mounduix sparked controversy after fans of the CBS series accused him of sexual harassment for pursuing female castmates with an ice cream scooper which he appeared to place near their genitals.

Mounduix also made headlines later that month when he used the n-word in response to Bayleigh Dayton’s question about his 4-foot-8 stature. “OK, let me ask you this: Is there a difference between a midget and a dwarf?” Dayton, 25, asked. Mounduix replied: “‘Midget’ is like saying ‘gay’ and ‘f—got’ or, like, ’n—ga’ and ‘black.’”

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for comment

Big Brother season 20 airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

