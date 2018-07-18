Season 20 of Big Brother is quickly shaping up to be one of the most controversial yet. Houseguest JC Mounduix came under fire for saying the N-word on the live feeds on Tuesday, July 17.

The incident occurred during a conversation between Mounduix, 28, and his housemate Bayleigh Dayton, 25, in which they discussed his 4-foot-8 stature and she asked whether he is a dwarf.

“I’m just a short guy. Literally, like, I even went to a doctor,” the dancer began to respond before the flight attendant interrupted, “OK, let me ask you this: Is there a difference between a midget and a dwarf?”

In an attempt to explain that “midget” is a pejorative term, Mounduix replied, “‘Midget’ is like saying ‘gay’ and ‘f–got’ or, like, ’n–ga’ and ‘black.’”

Dayton, who is black, was visibly taken aback by her housemate’s use of the N-word. “You’re not allowed to say that,” she said, shaking her head. “Don’t do that again. That was, like, out of control.”

When Mounduix explained that he was trying to compare slurs, Dayton replied, “No, you can’t do that.”

And she wasn’t the only one who called out the Miami native. Many Twitter users were quick to condemn his language during the conversation. “I get what JC was trying to do. He was explaining why m*dget is inappropriate. Unfortunately, he did it by comparing it to a word that should’ve NEVER left his lips,” one viewer wrote. “He could’ve easily said ’n-word’ and we would’ve gotten his point. But here we are…again.”

Another user tweeted, “JC did not have to say the n-word to make a point. It’s that simple.”

Mounduix previously sparked backlash on July 2 when live-feed viewers accused him of sexually harassing his housemates by using an ice cream scooper on their genitals. He also instructed Kaycee Clark to “open up” her vagina, saying it “feels good.” Days later, Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans made controversial comments about their skin tones, and Kaitlyn Herman used the N-word while quoting lyrics from Drake’s song “0 to 100.” In response to the incidents, CBS said in a statement to Us Weekly that “those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.”

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS in light of Mounduix’s latest remarks.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!