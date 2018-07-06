CBS is facing another Big Brother controversy. On Thursday, July 5, cast member Kaitlyn Herman was in a conversation with contestants Tyler Crispen and Scottie Salton, and making references to Drake’s song. “I did go zero to 100 n–ga, real quick,” she said during a live feed video, quoting Drake’s hit “0 to 100.” She seemingly realized what she said, she then added, “Oops!”

While Thursday’s episode featured the first live eviction of season 20, this wasn’t the first controversy. JC Mounduix came under fire on Monday, July 2, after a live feed video appeared to show him attempting to put an ice cream scooper on contestants’ private areas. He told Kaycee Clark to “open up your vagina,” adding “it feels good.” She responded “No.”

Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were also filmed having a conversation on Tuesday, July 3, discussing their tans. “My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Rachel, 29, said, referencing her black roommate Bayleigh Dayton. “I can’t be in the sun for two days straight … I will change ethnicities. I already have.”

On Tuesday, CBS issued a statement regarding the comments made.

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the statement read. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

