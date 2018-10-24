Big Brother season 19 star Kevin Schlehuber gave an update on his condition just two days after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

“I can’t begin to express my feelings or my thanks to all of you who sent me their blessing and well wishes. I’m going to tell you that the first 48 hours were extremely difficult,” the reality star wrote on Twitter Wednesday, October 24. “I feel great, I exercise daily, but I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. So I was in disbelief and shock.”

The 57-year-old continued: “After reading some of the blessings sent to me and the overwhelming positive messages, I now feel it’s my turn to fight this cancer and let everyone know I WILL BEAT IT!”

Schlehuber then informed his followers about his first step toward healing. “I’m scheduled for surgery the Monday after Thanksgiving,” he noted. “Until then I’ll be living as normal as possible, exercising mentally and physically. I will be prepared for whatever comes my way. I thank you all so much for all your prayers, love, and just standing by me. I love you all. God bless!”

The stay-at-home father of seven children won fans over when he competed on Big Brother in 2017, coming in fourth place. He was up for America’s Favorite Houseguest, but Cody Nickson ultimately claimed the honor.

Schlehuber shared his diagnosis in a Twitter post on Monday, October 22. “Last night I got a call and went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer,” he wrote. “I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups and doctor appointments. Get tested and always be aware of how you feel.”

He added: “I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case. I will beat this with the love and support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life! Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love and appreciate all of you and your supportive words mean more now than ever.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!