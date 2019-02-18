Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti recently revealed that she no longer speaks to her ex-boyfriend and former housemate James Huling, but that changed when they had a brief — and tense — exchange on Twitter.

Days after Negrotti, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively that Huling, 34, is “not the kind of person that I want to associate with at all,” he took to Twitter to address her comments. “I actually asked her in the beginning of our relationship about the possibility of her being gay,” he wrote on Sunday, February 17, about the former NFL cheerleader, who came out as pansexual in 2018 while competing on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

“She got really offensive even though i told her I’d be supportive and it is okay,” Huling tweeted. “Maybe in the end that’s the WHOLE reason why things didn’t work out. I’m happy for her. #teamnatalie.”

The staff recruiter deleted his post later that day, but Negrotti shared a screenshot of it on her own Twitter page. “Asked me if I was gay? Stop using my name to stay relevant,” she fired back in a since-deleted tweet. “Don’t worry I’ll be coming out with the truth. And things didn’t work out because you didn’t work. You are lazy. And I can’t be dating a child nasty ass.”

The former couple were involved in a showmance on season 18 of Big Brother in the summer of 2016. They decided to continue dating outside of the house, but called it quits not long after.

After competing on the CBS reality series, Negrotti joined MTV’s The Challenge. Her costar Kayleigh Morris outed her sexuality on social media, which prompted the Venezuela native to publicly come out. Negrotti has since been dating a woman for about a year, but she has kept her girlfriend’s identity a secret so far.

“I want to start showing my girlfriend off a little bit. She’s so hot, so why not? It’s a waste,” Negrotti told Us exclusively last week. “I’ve been very private with her, but I think we have it all under control and I do want to start showing her off a little.”

