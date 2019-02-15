Natalie Negrotti is ready to flaunt her relationship! The Challenge star, 28, came out as pansexual during The Challenge: Final Reckoning, but has kept her girlfriend’s identity a secret in order to protect her. However, that’s about to change.

“I want to start showing my girlfriend off a little bit. She’s so hot, so why not? It’s a waste,” Negrotti told Us Weekly exclusively, explaining that when she was outed, some people found out who her girlfriend was and tried to hack into her accounts. “So, I’ve been very private with her, but I think we have it all under control and I do want to start showing her off a little.”

Her girlfriend, who she’s been with for about a year, is also very comfortable with Negrotti competing on The Challenge. “She goes, ‘If you want to make out with someone, this is the list of who you can make out with. This is who you can’t make out with.’ She’s really funny. She knows I’m not going to do it, but she’s so supportive,” the Big Brother alum said. “She’s like, ‘Get in there. Do what you gotta do to win.’ I feel like that’s why we’ve lasted so long, because I’m not really, like, a relationship kind of girl, so it was really nice to have someone that lets me be free!”

Negrotti, who’s currently competing on her third season of The Challenge, War of the Worlds, also noted that she stays in touch with very select people from her time on season 18 of Big Brother.

“There’s people that I don’t talk to all because I just don’t like who they are as real people. You see these people on TV, you think something of them, then you meet, and then in real life they’re completely different than who they are on TV, so I don’t f—k with those people,” the former NFL cheerleader said. While she keeps in touch with Michelle Meyer, Bronte D’Acquisto and Bridgette Dunning, she doesn’t speak to James Huling, who she was in a showmance with.

“He’s one of those that is just, like, completely not the kind of person that I want to associate with at all,” she added. “You’ve got to protect yourself.”

Watch our interview with Negrotti above and catch her on The Challenge on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

