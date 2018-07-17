Opening up. Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti revealed that she is pansexual and dating a woman during the Tuesday, July 17, episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. She also claimed that Kaleigh Morris outed her on social media following the huge fight during Vendettas, in which other women in the house threw Kaleigh’s luggage over the balcony. While Natalie claims she was not part of the “mean girls” moment, as the show phrased it, Kaleigh didn’t believe her, later calling her a “lesbian” on social media.

“She did it in a really malicious way, and that’s what really hurt me. The way she did it. She was saying, ‘She doesn’t even like d—k, she likes p—sy. She’s a lesbian.’ I’m not a lesbian, I’m pansexual,” Natalie, 28, told Us Weekly on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “She outed me in a really aggressive way and kept going. It was really homophobic in a way. To me, that’s getting gay shamed. Then there was a whole bunch of people that started gay-shaming me, calling me a ‘dyke,’ going on my social media and attacking me for being gay.”

Natalie wasn’t ready to come out – and didn’t plan on doing so on the show. In fact, she hadn’t told her family at the time of Kaleigh’s comments. Since, she has called everyone and was forced to open up about everything.

“It’s been a 28-year battle for me,” Natalie said. “I wanted to set a standard because you can’t do that. There are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed inappropriately. She took something that was mine and made it her own, and she did it really in a nasty way. Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard … I wanted to come out in the right way, I wanted to turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”

Natalie also revealed she is in an exclusive relationship with a woman, who she describes as her “biggest supporter.” After Vendettas, Natalie and Johnny Bananas dated casually while both seeing other people. Ultimately, it just didn’t work.

The former NFL cheerleader added: “She’s a really great fit for me, and she’s really special to me.”

Listen to the podcast above to hear more about Natalie’s journey, what happened between she and Johnny, how it’s been working with Paul Calafiore and more. For more TV news and interviews, subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

