Natalie Negrotti’s truth is opening the doors for conversation. The 28-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 17, during the airing of The Challenge episode in which she came out as pansexual to detail why it was important to her to share her personal reality.

“Accepting myself as I was designed led me to the day I stopped trying to fit into a world that never really fit with me and gave me the chance to blossom into the person I am today #selflove,” the reality star captioned an adorable pic of herself posing in front of a colorful flower wall.

She later tweeted a lengthy, heartfelt message to focus on why it’s imperative for everyone to accept others instead of pointing their fingers in judgement.

I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate — Natalia Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) July 18, 2018

“I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions,” the Big Brother alum wrote. “I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate.”

Though Negrotti’s revelation came in an unexpected way, feeling forced to come out after being outed by castmate Kaleigh Morris on social media, the bubbly MTV star opened up to Us Weekly during an episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

“It’s been a 28-year battle for me,” she told Us of coming out. “I wanted to set a standard because you can’t do that. There are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed inappropriately. She took something that was mine and made it her own, and she did it really in a nasty way. Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard … I wanted to come out in the right way, I wanted to turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”

Negrotti’s former Big Brother castmates also took to Twitter in support of the former NFL cheerleader.

Statement. No one is allowed to say shit about @NataliaNegrotti except for me, that’s how I am with my teams that’s how I am with my family and vice versa. Blunt, but it’s all love and for the best. That’s my new sister and I’ll defend her as such. We’ve come a long way sis ❤️ — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) July 18, 2018

I’m so honored to know you 😩💗! Thank you for being vulnerable and a representation of strength + transparency for others who struggle to be that way themselves 🏳️‍🌈 You always take the high road and that’s why you always come out on top 💪🏽💄💋🙌🏽 #goals #loveislove — Audrey Middleton (@OddreyM) July 18, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!