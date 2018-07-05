When two enemies become one team, the drama will come. The Challenge: Final Reckoning has partnered up each contestant with their biggest rival (or ex), as the one person they have to work with. Before season 32 premieres, get a refresher of how each hostile team was created.

Brad Fiorenza and Kyle Christie

When they met on last season of The Challenge, Brad used a grenade on Kyle to break down his game. After that, Kyle said Brad would always be his biggest vendetta.

Nelson Thomas and Shane Landrum

While they were on the same team on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, Shane’s backdoor deals continuously got under Nelson’s skin and eventually, he snapped.

Marie Roda and Cara Maria Sorbello

Marie and Cara Maria have been enemies since meeting on The Challenge: Dirty 30, as Marie constantly rallied against the champ. They attempted to work together during the last challenge but could never get on the same page. On social media, their feud has fired up with both of the women constantly slamming the other.

Jemmye Carroll and Jenna Compono

During the first competition of Dirty 30, Jenna saved Jemmye from being sent home. However, Jemmye didn’t return the favor and sent Jenna into an elimination later in the season against her best friend. Jenna was sent to the redemption house, shocked.

Kam Williams and Melissa Reeves

During Vendettas, Kam plotted against Melissa and eventually, it came to a boiling point and led to a full-on screaming match. The women had to be physically separated.

Angela Babicz and Faith Stowers

New to The Challenge, Angela and Faith went head-to-head in a blowout during Ex on the Beach after the Vanderpump Rules alum went on a date with the Bad Girls’ Club star’s boyfriend.

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Veronica Portillo

After years of working together, C.T. claimed that no one wanted Veronica on their team during Dirty 30 and sent her into an elimination. She later returned to the game and sent C.T. right to the redemption house.

Amanda Gracia and Zach Nichols

During Invasion of the Champions, Amanda spread a rumor that Zach’s then ex-girlfriend Jenna (now back together) had hooked up with Bruno. The pair have never had to work together in the past.

Kailah Casillas and Kayleigh Morris

In one of the biggest fights of Vendettas, Kailah led her friends to throw Kayleigh’s belongings over the balcony in their house. Kayleigh was so upset by the “bullying” that she decided to leave the show.

Britni Thornton and Chuck Mowery

Despite being a “no match” on Are You the One? season 3, Britni and Chuck continued hooking up through the entire show and had a relationship afterward. She moved to Hawaii to be with him but then they broke up right before she joined Vendettas – where she met Brad.

Sylvia Elsrode and Joss Mooney

At first friends on Vendettas, Sylvia was livid when Joss voted her into elimination. She stayed in the game and later left due to being sick, but she’s still angry that someone she thought was her friend stabbed her in the back.

Paulie Calafiore and Natalie Negrotti

During season 18 of Big Brother, Natalie worked her magic to turn the entire house against Paulie and his flirtatious gameplay. He has called her many rude names and refuses to apologize.

Tori Deal and Derrick Henry

Tori and Derrick entered Dirty 30 as a couple talking about marriage, but once he was sent home, she realized her feelings weren’t as strong as she thought and she got closer to Jordan. She ended things with Derrick after the show and is now dating Jordan.

Da’Vonne Rogers and Jozea Flores

Jozea blames Da’Vonne for his eviction from Big Brother season 18, while she claims she was just protecting herself. With clashing personalities, the two have never been able to see eye to eye.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres on MTV Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

