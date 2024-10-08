Bill Belichick has had his ups and downs when it comes to his love life.

Belichick first found love with ex-wife Debby Clarke. The pair, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in 1977 right at the start of Belichick’s coaching career. Belichick and Clarke share three children: daughter Amanda and sons Stephen and Brian.

Clarke was by Belichick’s side for most of his coaching career, but the pair called it quits in 2006 after nearly three decades of marriage. Following his split from Clarke, the former New England Patriots coach moved on with Linda Holliday.

In September 2023, multiple outlets reported that Belichick and Holliday broke up after 16 years of dating. That same year, Belichick was linked to Jordon Hudson. However, their romance wasn’t confirmed until the following year.

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Belichick’s dating history:

Debby Clarke

Clarke and Belichick wed in 1977. The duo became parents for the first time when they welcomed daughter Amanda in 1984. Three years later, Clarke and Belichick expanded their family with son Stephen. The Belichick family was then complete with the arrival of son Brian in 1994.

In 2006, Belichick and Clarke divorced after 29 years of marriage. While a reason for the split was never publicly shared, rumors swirled that Belichick had an alleged affair with Sharon Shenocca. Belichick and Shenocca previously worked together while with the New York Giants. Shenocca has denied being romantically involved with Belichick, claiming that the twosome were just friends, per the New York Post.

Linda Holliday

One year after his divorce from Clarke, Belichick began dating Holliday, who is a TV presenter. Throughout their relationship, Holliday was by Belichick’s side as he coached the Patriots. She attended countless games, cheering from the sidelines.

Both Belichick and Holiday attended numerous charity events together. At one point, she became the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

“In 12 years together, Bill has been so dynamic in supporting the causes that are close to me and actually just supporting me,” Holliday said of her and her boyfriend’s philanthropic endeavors. “And I value and love that about him. We’re just honored and privileged.”

Holliday and Belichick called it quits in September 2023 after 16 years of dating.

Jordon Hudson

The same year that Belichick and Holliday broke up, the Super Bowl champion was then romantically linked to Hudson, who is a former cheerleader. Hudson and Belichick, who have a 48-year age gap, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on multiple outings.

In May 2024, Patriot alums Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady poked fun at their former coach for his rumored romance with Hudson during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. The following month, multiple outlets confirmed that Belichick and Hudson had been dating for over a year.

Hudson gave Belichick a warm welcome to social media when he joined Instagram in September 2024. “This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote at the time.