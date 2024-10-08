Bill Belichick‘s relationship with Jordon Hudson has everyone’s attention for their 48-year age gap.

The couple sparked romance rumors in 2023 when they were spotted on multiple public outings. Several NFL players subsequently poked fun at his love life.

“Belichick’s a smooth operator,” Travis Kelce said on a June 2024 episode of his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “His girlfriend’s … He’s killin’ it.”

Jason cut the Kansas City Chiefs player off, saying, “Let’s not go there, please. Jesus Christ.”

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Hudson confirmed their relationship one year later when she shared photos of her and Belichick, writing via Instagram, “Summation of Summer.”

Before dating Hudson, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke. The exes tied the knot in 1977 and welcomed three kids three times before their 2006 split. Belichick moved on with Linda Holliday, who was the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. They called it quits in 2023 after more than a decade together.

Keep scrolling to relive Belichick and Hudson’s romance:

2021

TMZ reported that the pair met on a flight when Hudson was a college student. They were sitting next to each other when Hudson reportedly asked Belichick to sign one of her textbooks.

“Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” he wrote, according to a photo obtained by the outlet.

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

2023

Belichick and Hudson were spotted together on multiple occasions in 2023, with fans sharing photos of them on social media. That January, the duo were seen walking through the French Quarter in New Orleans. They returned to the city later that same year and appeared to be enjoying a dinner date.

May 2024

The age difference between Belichick and Hudson was brought up multiple times during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” former Patriot Rob Gronkowski quipped. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend!”

Brady got in on the fun while referencing leaked security footage of Belichick sneaking out of Hudson’s home.

“When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’” Brady joked. “Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago.”

June 2024

Multiple outlets confirmed that Belichick and Hudson had been dating for over a year. One month later, the twosome were photographed riding bikes together in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences See how big of an age gap these star couples have between them!

September 2024

Hudson gave her boyfriend a shout-out when he joined Instagram. “This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote at the time.

That same night, Nikki Glaser appeared on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football postgame show and joked about Belichick.

“I haven’t seen a group of Patriots take an L this bad since January 6th,” she quipped. “I mean, thank God Belichick wasn’t there to see this. He was too busy watching Blippi with his girlfriend.” (Blippi is a popular YouTube channel aimed at young children.)

October 2024

Hudson made her romance with the former New England Patriots Instagram official by sharing glimpses into their summer adventures. In one photo, Belichick was rocking Taylor Swift merch after attending her Eras Tour.