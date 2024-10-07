Your account
Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Are All Smiles in Photos From Summer Getaway

By
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reached a milestone in her private romance.

The former cheerleader, 24, made her relationship with Belichick, 72, Instagram official over the weekend by sharing a carousel of images from the couple’s recent vacations.

“~Summation of Summer~,” Hudson wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 6, with a selfie captured onboard a boat.

As seen in her collection of photos, Hudson was able to enjoy a sunset with Belichick near a lighthouse. Fans later pointed out that the former New England Patriots coach was wearing a shirt from Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, which he attended in July alongside Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in Amsterdam.

In another picture, Belichick and Hudson wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for a couple’s shot on a balcony overlooking an unknown location.

Another shot captured the duo looking into each other’s eyes as they smiled near an ocean. Other photos included the pair golfing and enjoying outdoor activities.

In June, TMZ first reported that Belichick was dating a former competitive cheerleader. According to the outlet, the pair met on a Boston-to-Florida flight in 2021.

While the pair have tried to keep their romance private by not publicly commenting, some NFL players have sounded off on the relationship.

During Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady in May, former New England Patriots player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski seemingly dropped a hint about Belichick’s new love interest.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” he joked. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Tom Brady also poked fun at the leaked security footage of Belichick sneaking out of Hudson’s home. “When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’” Brady said. “Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago.”

The Kelce brothers also made headlines for a light-hearted comment they delivered during a June episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“Belichick’s a smooth operator,” Travis, 35, said. “His girlfriend’s…”

As the Kansas City Chiefs player began to laugh, Jason, 36, cut him off. “Let’s not go there, please,” he said. “Jesus Christ.”

Travis later joked, “He’s killin’ it.”

