Bill Belichick attended the Eras Tour, and now Us just wants to know what his favorite Taylor Swift song is.

During the Monday, July 8, episode of the “Fore Play” podcast, Sam Riggs Bozoian shared stories from his trip to Amsterdam, which included attending Swift’s concert.

“Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is right in front of us and we’ve got [Patrick] Mahomes and Belichick,” Bozoian recalled. “It was f—king chaos, and it was really cool.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the former New England Patriots coach, 72, enjoyed the Eras Tour since the NFL has taken the Swift support in stride since she started dating Kelce, 34. The couple started dating shortly after Kelce had fun at one of the concerts in Kansas City, which inspired him to shoot his shot.

Swift, 34, took their romance public in September 2023 when she started to attend Kelce’s football games. In response, the NFL decided to capitalize off the attention by using her music for promotional clips and often pointing the camera at her during broadcasts at various Kansas City Chiefs games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the attention surrounding Swift and Travis, telling CBS in November 2023, “They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. [Swift is] an unbelievable artist, obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player and I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention — so we welcome it.”

Earlier this year, the NFL even addressed speculation that they took Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour into consideration while planning their new season schedule.

“We certainly considered the tour dates that hit NFL stadiums. I think she’s in Miami, maybe New Orleans, Indy. We certainly considered those,” NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North shared in a May statement. “One thing we didn’t consider, I saw a lot of conspiracy theorists talking about Kansas City at Buffalo in the middle of the season, right when Taylor’s playing Toronto. That one definitely did not hit our radar screen.”

Swift, meanwhile, has remained unbothered when it comes to the interest in her personal life.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told TIME in December 2023 about the attention. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”