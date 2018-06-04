Sticking to his word. Bill Clinton spoke openly about the Monica Lewinsky scandal during a Today Show interview on Monday, June 4, and revealed that he wouldn’t have done anything differently even in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

After Craig Melvin asked the 71-year-old former president how he would have “approached the accusations differently” had he been in office today, Clinton responded, “I don’t think it would be an issue.”

He continued: “Because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t. You’re asking, ‘Well don’t we have a right to change the rules?’ Yes, but you don’t the right to change the facts.”

Clinton also opened up about his feelings on the stories surrounding the scandal twenty years later. “A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work, I think partly because they’re frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office and his voters don’t seem to care,” he said, seemingly referring to allegations against Donald Trump. “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution.”

After a brief, heated exchange with Melvin regarding the “facts” of the scandal, the ex-president spoke on whether he feels he owes an apology to Lewinsky after all this time.

“No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry,” he said. “That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Clinton made headlines in 1998 after the news of his sexual affair with Lewinsky — who was a White House intern during the time he was president — came to light. Clinton was later impeached following a lengthy investigation into the case.

Earlier this year, Lewinsky, 44, took to Twitter to reveal that an event invite had been revoked after it was confirmed Clinton would be in attendance.

“Dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after I’ve accepted — uninvite me because Bill Clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it’s 2018,” she wrote at the time. “And definitely don’t try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag.”

