Bill Cosby Found Guilty in Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, CNN reports.

The disgraced comedian, 80, faces up to 10 years in prison for each count, according to the news outlet. A jury of seven men and five women reached the verdict after 14 hours of deliberation, the Associated Press reports.

When Cosby left the courtroom with an officer, he appeared stoic and showed little emotion. A source close to his defense lawyer tells Us Weekly, “Bill Cosby will absolutely appeal the verdict.”

Attorney Mark Geragos, who was not involved with the case, tells Us, “I wasn’t surprised by the verdict. Cosby never should have let Brian [McMonagle, prior criminal defense attorney in first case] go. His chances of appeal are good because he has two issues, the failure to define consent and the other complaining witnesses.”

Janice Dickinson was among five women who were subpoenaed to testify at the retrial. A source told Us at the time that the prosecutor in the case “flew to Los Angeles from Pennsylvania … to personally question and interview” Dickinson, who previously claimed that Cosby raped her in 1982.

Cosby’s retrial came nearly 10 months after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. In June 2017, the actor was found not guilty on all three counts after a mistrial.

That weeklong trial began on June 5, and Constand testified for eight hours over two days. Although more than 50 other women have accused Cosby of similar conduct, only one other accuser was allowed to testify for the prosecution. The defense called just one police witness, who testified for about five minutes. Cosby declined to take the stand in his own defense.

After the first trial concluded on June 12, jurors deliberated for four hours before being sent back to their hotel, where they had been sequestered. They returned the next day and asked Judge Steven O’Neill to read more from Cosby’s 2005 deposition about his relationship with Constand.

The Emmy winner’s wife, Camille Cosby, only accompanied the actor to court for one day of the original trial, but she has stood behind her husband through his legal trouble. “Bill’s wife and daughters both fully support him,” a source previously told Us exclusively. The couple share daughters Erika, 53, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41. Ensa died at age 44 in February.

Throughout both trials, the disgraced star maintained his innocence.