Twitter erupted in response to the Bill Cosby sentencing on Tuesday, September 26, with some applauding and others not impressed with the outcome.

Following the trial in which the 81-year-old disgraced actor was ruled a “sexually violent predator” by the judge and sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andréa Constand in 2004, commenters were quick to share their thoughts.

Beyond his prison sentence, Cosby will have to register as a sex offender and undergo lifetime counseling as well as report quarterly to authorities.

“Bill Cosby not only betrayed his poor victims ☹ but world who trusted him it could of been any of us girls he drugged and raped,” one Twitter user wrote. “He groomed the world and betrayed us all. My thoughts with his victims 🌼 and world he betrayed. Don’t defend monsters it could of been your loved one”

Another added: “Bill Cosby Sentence is 3-10 Year’s in PRISON..Victory For ALL WOMEN”

“Wow! 10 year sentence for Bill Cosby! One down, many more to go! Lock these predators up! Vote to get these slimbags out of society ASAP,” one person tweeted. “Get out and use your voice by voting blue.”

However, many people didn’t see the outcome as a success, with one writing, “How Bill Cosby only got 3-10 years?! He’s a SERIAL RAPIST!! He shouldn’t have anything less than LIFE,” one commenter chimed in.“It doesn’t matter if he only lives the next 2 years. Must do the right thing.”

Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted women. The sentence is what he deserves. — Mantonie J. Byrd (@MantonieByrd) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby only got 3 years for raping women for half a century? — Sorcerer Supreme (@LikwidCyance) September 25, 2018

One down. Many more to go. We are just getting started. GOODBYE BILL COSBY. — Hero Women (@politicalxx) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby deserves way more than 3 to 10 years. — samantha newberry (@lilhamantha) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby got 10 years‼️ And I don’t feel sorry for him. — Mr.Keef Sweat 🌹 (@MrKeef_Sweat) September 25, 2018

He should serve more! But is good that he is going to jail and he’s been paying on the public eye for years, also given the current climate important to let rapists know they’re not escaping their horrible crimes! — Hanniecita (@HanniaD) September 25, 2018

The days of serial rapist is over. White Men and Black Men. Rich and poor. Bill Cosby is disgraceful. #metoo — Lyn Cain (@LynMCain) September 25, 2018

The Cosby Show alum’s 3 to ten year sentence in state prison marks the first major conviction of the #MeToo era. He was immediately remanded following the sentencing.

