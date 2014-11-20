Bill Cosby is taking another hit — TV Land has decided to remove anything related to The Cosby Show and the actor off their website, TMZ reports. The move comes following numerous sexual assault allegations against the actor.

TMZ reports that if you click any "Cosby" links on the network's website, you will be redirected to an error page.

Netflix and Comedy Central have also pulled any Cosby related material from their platforms. In a statement to Us Weekly, Netflix said: "At this time we are postponing the launch of the new stand-up comedy special Bill Cosby 77." NBC, who was also working on a project with the 77-year-old actor has reportedly also cut ties.

Janice Dickinson is the latest woman to come forward this week and accuse Cosby of rape. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the supermodel claimed Cosby drugged and raped her back in 1982.

"Janice [Dickinson's] story accusing Bill Cosby of rape is a complete lie," Marty Singer, Cosby's attorney, said in a statement to NBC News. "There is documentary proof that Janice Dickinson is fabricating and lying about Bill Cosby."

