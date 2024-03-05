Billie Eilish has a new best friend in Alicia Keys’ son.

In a Sunday, March 3, video posted via Instagram, Keys, 43, explained that her son Genesis, 9, asked whether he could send a video to Eilish, 22.

“Genesis, you know that he is really pushy,” Keys said in the clip as she got her hair and makeup done for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, where she made a surprise appearance during Usher’s performance. “Like when he wants something, he really wants it.”

She continued, “So then he somehow asks me if I have Billie Eilish’s number. So I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. She’s a friend to me.’ And so he says, ‘I want to talk to her.’ I said, ‘Well, I mean, let me text her and, like, see how she’s doing.’ He bothers me for three days in a row, ‘Can I please send a video? Can I please send a video?’ I said OK. So here he goes, sending his video.”

The camera then zoomed in on a video of Genesis, who said in his message to Eilish, “Hi, my name is Genesis and I hope to be friends. And I really like your music and you know, I’m Alicia Keys’ son so … yeah. Bye.”

After the clip came to an end, Keys repeated her son’s words with a laugh, “I’m Alicia Keys’ son, so …” She added in her text to Eilish, “Someone wanted me to send you this message, I hope it makes you smile. How are you, beautiful? Big love.”

Keys, who noted that Genesis asked her every day whether Eilish had replied, then showed Eilish’s response — a video addressed to Genesis. “And she goes, ‘Made my day,’” Keys said of Eilish’s text message.

“Genesis. It’s Billie,” Eilish said in the clip. “I’m ready to be your friend any day. You tell me when.”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, popped in to interject, “My name is Finneas and I’d like to be your friend. I’m Billie Eilish’s brother, so …”

Eilish continued, “Genesis. I would like to be your friend. Alicia is my friend. I love her and I love you and let’s hang out and be friends. I would love that so much.”

After watching the clip, Keys grinned as she said Genesis was going to “freak the f–k out” and joked that the correspondence was “his Super Bowl.”

Keys proceeded to show the video to Genesis, who sported a wide smile as he watched the clip. “You got a new friend!” Keys said, to which Genesis replied, “Yay!”

“If there’s one thing Genesis is going to do, it’s make new friends 😂😂😂 He was determined! Love you my sis @billieeilish 💜” Keys captioned the post.

Keys shares Genesis and son Egypt, 13, with husband Swizz Beatz.