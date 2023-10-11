Billie Eilish and Finneas’ dad makes himself useful on tour — so he joined their crew.

Eilish, 21, and brother Finneas, 26, opened up about what it’s like having their parents travel on tour with them during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, October 10.

“I just have our parents come out just to be my parents,” Eilish explained. “I like to bring them out because I like them, and I want their company.”

Finneas — who helps write and produce Eilish’s songs — elaborated, “Our dad wants to be useful so bad and he does set carpentry on our tour. Now, he’s one of the set carpenters and he builds the stage everyday.”

Eilish praised their father, Patrick O’Connell, for his hard work on stage, which includes everything from building “little staircases” to sweeping “the floor.” “He gets there at 3 a.m. They load in all night long until 11 a.m. Then, they have a couple hours off, he goes back at 6 p.m., does the changeover.”

She continued, “It’s crazy. He doesn’t tell anyone on the crew his full name because he doesn’t want anyone to know he’s related to me.”

Kimmel, 55, subsequently asked if their mom, Maggie Baird, also stays with their father in the crew’s hotel. Eilish then laughed while telling the host, “No. My mom is with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kimmel questioned if the siblings always get along while touring together.

“What do you think?” Eilish asked him back through laughter. “What’s cool about it is when we get into something — we can blow up at each other — but when we do, because we’re siblings … you can’t really separate or at least you don’t want to.”

Finneas continued, “If we both disagree passionately, then usually one person dies on the hill. One person can’t let go of it and one person lets go of it. Usually one person sees the light.”

For example, on “What Was I Made For,” which appeared in Barbie, there was a “terrible verse that went away.” They initially disagreed that the verse was “trash,” but later Finneas revisited it and admitted that it was “so bad.”

Although the Barbie track was an assignment for the duo, Eilish gushed, “It turned out to be exactly how I felt.” She continued, “We are both big fans of what we make. I love my music.”

The siblings have been working together from the get-go, and had their first hit single in 2015, when they dropped “Ocean Eyes,” which was performed by Eilish and written by Finneas. In 2020, at age 18, Eilish became the youngest person to ever win the Grammy for Album of the Year for her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During their career, the pair has been on six headlining tours and have won a total of seven Grammys.