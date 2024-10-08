Billie Eilish may have been open to talk about her dating life and sexuality in the past — but moving forward, she plans to stay quiet about her love life.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” Eilish, 22, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, October 8. “And I hope that they never will again.”

Eilish reiterated that she never wants to talk about her sexuality “ever again.”

“And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again,” she shared, adding that she didn’t realize that the “things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the year.”

It’s been nearly a year since Eilish revealed that she was attracted to women while also admitting that she felt like other women don’t like her.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she told Variety in her cover story in November 2023 “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Eilish wasn’t happy with the interview at the time.

“Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’ 🥸.”

Nearly four months later, Eilish explained how her new song “Lunch,” which features lyrics about a same-sex relationship, helped her tap into her authentic self.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Eilish was previously linked to The Neighborhood’s Jesse Rutherford after being caught packing on the PDA in Los Angeles in October 2022.

After less than one year of dating, the duo called it quits.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish’s rep told Us Weekly in May 2023. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”