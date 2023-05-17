When the party’s over. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have called it quits after less than one year of dating.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, May 17.

Eilish, 21, and The Neighbourhood frontman, 31, were first linked in October 2022 when they were spotted packing on the PDA outside of Los Angeles hotspot Lal Mirch, where they had just dined, per photos obtained by Page Six at the time.

While fans were wary of the couple’s 10-year age gap, Eilish and Rutherford paid it no mind, seemingly poking fun at their age difference with their Halloween costumes last year. Weeks after their L.A. makeout session, the “Bad Guy” artist and Rutherford stepped out for some spooky festivities dressed as a baby and an old man, respectively.

For his part, Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas, commented on the criticism several months later. “I want my sister to be happy and safe,” he wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video. “And she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

Eilish, meanwhile, gushed about her relationship with the “Sweater Weather” artist in November 2022, joking about how she “managed” to lock “that motherf—ker down.”

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get … my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass!” the seven-time Grammy winner quipped to Vanity Fair in November 2022. “Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

The “When the Party’s Over” singer joked: “Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s—t.”

One month later, a source exclusively explained to Us Weekly what was behind the couple’s strong bond.

“They have weird inside jokes between them that no one else can understand. They’re always laughing and have their arms around each other,” the insider said. “Billie and Jesse spend all the time they’re not working, together.”

As for her own thoughts on their age gap, Eilish “likes that he’s older,” the source told Us at the time. “She says he is doting, caring and they have a ton of fun together. Their age gap makes their relationship even more fun and exciting. They’re a unique couple and have their own energy and seem really in a strong honeymoon phase.”

Prior to her relationship with Rutherford, the “Happier Than Ever” singer dated Matthew Tyler Vorce and Q (real name: Brandon Adams). The rocker, for his part, dated Devon Lee Carson from 2016 to 2021.