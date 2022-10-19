Billie Eilish Packs on the PDA With The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford

Giving her those ocean eyes. Billie Eilish was spotted kissing The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who looked thrilled to be embracing his new love.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, cozied up to her rumored beau, 31, on Tuesday, October 18, outside of Los Angeles hotspot Lal Mirch, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Per the outlet, the duo’s PDA occurred after their dinner at the restaurant.

In the images, Eilish has her hands on Rutherford’s face, while he holds her close around the waist. The two are grinning at each other while the “You Should See Me in a Crown” singer grabs the back of the rocker’s head.

This is just the latest outing for the two, who appeared to confirm their romance with Tuesday night’s kissing pics. The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when a fan filmed them attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in L.A. on Friday, October 15. The following day, TMZ obtained photos of their Thursday, October 14, outing — where they dined on vegan food at L.A.’s Crossroads Kitchen.

Eilish’s romance with Rutherford comes several months after her split from Matthew Tyler Vorce. In June, Vorce confirmed the twosome’s breakup but denied the cheating speculation that was swirling at the time. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” he wrote via Instagram. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2021.

In her February 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, she gets candid about her time with ex-boyfriend Q — a.k.a Brandon Adams.

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” the singer-songwriter shared in the Apple TV+ special. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I don’t think that’s fair to him.”

Moreover, Eilish recalled, “There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, ‘Dude, you don’t have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. [laughs] You think you do.’”

The documentary also showcased Adams’ struggles, including one scene in particular where he broke his hand after punching a wall. “I’m trying to get him to go to therapy,” Eilish told a friend in the clip. “He’s so self-destructive.”

In the film, the “Xanny” artist is shown pleading with her ex to comfort her after she forgot the lyrics to one of her songs at Coachella 2019.

“Can you come here? Can’t you see me?” she begged Adams in the documentary. “What do you mean, ‘try?'” she asked one last time, ultimately hanging up and tossing her phone on the ground.

“I do love him though, which made it harder. I’m not over him, I didn’t find someone else,” she said in the doc. “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”