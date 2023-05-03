Billie Lourd broke her silence on her decision to not invite her late mother Carrie Fisher’s siblings to the actress’ upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister,” the Scream Queens alum, 30, said in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday, May 3. “I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

The message continued: “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

The Star Wars icon is set to be honored on the iconic sidewalk in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4. Carrie’s siblings — Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher — have all spoken out against their niece after not receiving an invite for the momentous occasion.

Todd, 65, told TMZ on Tuesday, May 2, it was “heartbreaking and shocking” to be excluded from the guest list for Thursday’s event. He added: “I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes.”

Joley, 55, and Tricia, 54, released a joint statement addressing the snub the following day.

“For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career,” they wrote via Instagram. “This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking.”

Lourd directly addressed her uncle and aunts’ words to the press.

“The press release Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the posting Joely Fisher placed on Instagram, once again confirms that my instincts were right,” she responded. “To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.”

She continued: “The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you.”

The When Harry Met Sally actress passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering from a heart attack. One day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke. Both Hollywood icons were survived by Lourd, who shares two children: son Kingston, 2, and daughter Jackson, 5 months, with husband Austen Rydell.