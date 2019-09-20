



Two years after Billy Bush and Sydney Davis called it quits, the former couple’s marriage is officially over.

According to The Blast, the 47-year-old host and Davis, 44, finalized their divorce on Thursday, September 19, exactly two years after they announced their separation. The twosome, who wed in April 1998, share three daughters: Josie, Mary and Lillie.

“After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together,” Bush’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2017. “They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Less than a year later, the pair filed the paperwork in April 2018. An insider told Us at the time that they “tried making their marriage work.”

“This wasn’t a decision that was made overnight,” the source said. “They separated and still tried to see if they could salvage anything but could not.”

The duo also had arguments about raising their kids, per the source.



“They often disagreed about parenting and disciplining their three daughters over the years,” the insider said. “Billy is the good time dad, while Sydney always resented being the bad cop.”

Following the split, Bush was spotted out with Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer in June. The reality TV personality played coy about their romance when asked by Us at the time.

“Billy and I have been good friends for a long time. And you know, I’m dating,” Mortimer explained. “I’m really fully dating again, like fully dating, which is great. I usually would go from one to the next to the next and this time I’m actually really dating and all and guys that all have children. It’s a new thing for me.”

Bush, who was fired from the Today show over his involvement in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape with Donald Trump, landed his first job in the business since the scandal in May. He is set to anchor the new series Extra Extra, a rebranded version of of Extra, on Fox.

