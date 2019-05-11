Ready to say, “I do”? Not quite. Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, are often subject to engagement rumors, but the pair have not yet taken that step in their relationship.

“I think it’s really lovely when people ask about [our possible engagement],” Irwin, 20, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month at the Paley Center Presents an Evening with the Irwins: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Screening & Conversation in Beverly Hills. “It actually … means a lot because people are so supportive and caring.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that when Powell, 22, does propose, she will not be shy to reveal the news. “I keep saying to everyone, ‘I promise you, if and when we do get engaged and married, I will not keep it a secret,’” she explained. “I will be yelling from the rooftops going, “Oh, my goodness! This is so exciting!’ I swear to everyone out there I will tell you if and when it happens.”

Irwin and Chandler, who have been dating since 2015, are in no rush to walk down the aisle. The reality star noted, “We’ve just been taking it easy and enjoying the ride and we tend to really look forward into the future, which is great. … When new things come our way, we’ll embrace them and it’ll be a great new journey. But we’re just enjoying every step of the way.”

As for why the duo are a match made in heaven? “We balance each other out very well,” Irwin gushed. “Chandler’s really kind. He is so consistently supportive and is always there for me and he reminds me to take care of me and not to do too much all at once, which is really nice. … He keeps me grounded instead of flying away with all my dreams and goals.”

Although the couple do not have any immediate plans for a wedding, the Australia native admitted that she has “been thinking about” her nuptials since she was a “teeny, tiny little girl.” However, she does not need an extravagant ceremony to make her happy.

“I think the one thing that is most important to me is that my family is with me no matter what,” she said. “Having them there, I don’t need anything else. Just having their love and support means the world to me.”

The Bindi, the Jungle Girl alum’s mom, Terri Irwin, told Us in October 2018 that she would “be surprised” if Bindi and Powell do not get engaged in the future. The My Steve author, 54, enthused, “I really think that this is a long-term situation.”

Terri was married to the late Steve Irwin from June 1992 to September 2006, when he was tragically killed by a stingray. The pair also shared son Robert Irwin, now 15.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins season 2 was announced in January.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

