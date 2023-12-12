Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei are the third and final couple from Bachelor in Paradise season 9 to call it quits.

“I want to thank our family, friends and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well,” Aaron, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 11. “Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei’s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all 🖤.”

Bachelor Nation watched Aaron and Eliza, 27, fall in love on season 9 of BiP. In the finale, which aired on Thursday, December 7, the pair got engaged.

“From your beautiful skin to your elegant walk, to my favorite smile, I love everything about you Eliza. You’re the most beautiful part of Paradise for me. I know I have these feelings for you because I pay attention to every little thing you do,” Aaron told Eliza, before getting down on one knee. “We went through so much. Couples shouldn’t last that, honestly, but we found a way to choose each other and choose faith in one another. I’m so happy right now to be standing here with you and to talk about the future as well.”

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

Before popping the question, Aaron admitted he spoke to Eliza’s mom.

“She is very proud of you, she thinks the most of you. You truly have great parents, and I am just so lucky and grateful to be here,” he continued. “I can’t believe you’re standing in front of me, you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. Eliza, I want to do this right with you, I understand what this means for both of us. Eliza Manola Isichei, will you marry me?”

After leaving the beach, BiP gave a status update on where Eliza and Aaron stood following filming.

“Aaron and Eliza’s engagement has hit some speed bumps since they left the beach,” the message on the screen read. “They are actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out.”

Aaron and Bryant are the third couple from season 9 to break up after the finale. Kylee Russell announced on Saturday, December 9, that she and Aven Jones split following allegations that Aven, 30, was unfaithful.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn’t allow me to live another day in the dark,” Kylee, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story while referring to her and Aven’s Instagram hard launch one day prior. “In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

He released an apology via Instagram the following on Sunday, December 10.

Hours before Aaron and Eliza revealed their breakup, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock revealed they had also decided to call off their wedding.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” the duo said in a joint statement. “While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”