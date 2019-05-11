Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatened Stylist With Knife in Front of Her Son

Blac Chyna allegedly threatened her hairstylist with a knife in a heated confrontation that apparently took place in front of her 6-year-old son, King, on Saturday, May 11.

TMZ reports that the incident happened early on Saturday morning at the Lashed Bar owner’s San Fernando Valley home and reportedly kicked off when the hairdresser asked Chyna for the money that she was owed.

The stylist filed a report with police claiming that Chyna, 31, whose real name is Angela White, threatened her with a knife. Sources close to Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée denied to the website that she pulled a knife but claim the hairdresser threw soda cans at Chyna’s car as she left.

“A police report has been filed against Angela White for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon,” a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer confirmed to Us Weekly.

Additionally, TMZ reports that King, who Chyna shares with ex-fiancé Tyga, was present during the fight and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services will likely do a welfare check.

Chyna also shares daughter Dream, 2, with Kardashian, 32. After they split in December 2016, the exes fought over their daughter, with the former reality star filing to lower his $20,000-a-month child support payments to Chyna. A judge ruled in February that Kardashian no longer has to make payments but the pair shall pay for Dream’s expenses during their respective custodial time.

Chyna was previously arrested in 2016 for public intoxication and drug possession in Texas but the charges were later dismissed. In January this year TMZ reported that police were called to Chyna’s house after she got into a heated argument with her makeup artist. Authorities were also summoned to a Waikiki hotel in Hawaii later that month after she allegedly got into a physical fight with her then-boyfriend Kid Buu. No one was arrested in either of those incidents and there was no statement released by Chyna or Kid Buu after the incident at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

