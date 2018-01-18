Blac Chyna is putting her legal drama with Kim Kardashian aside to wish her well following the birth of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s newborn daughter with Kanye West.

“It’s always a blessing,” Chyna told The Blast of the couple’s new addition. “They deserve blessings.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and the rapper, 40, welcomed their third child via gestational carrier on Monday, January 15. The couple are also parents of North, 4, and Saint, 2.

A source told Us that Kardashian, 37, was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her newborn, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The KKW Beauty founder opened up on Thursday, January 18, about the choice to have someone else carry the couple’s child. “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” she wrote on her app. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier.”

As previously reported, Chyna filed a lawsuit against ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and his famous family in September 2017, in which she claimed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is responsible for the end of her and Rob’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. Nearly two months later, the Lashed Bar owner, who shares 14-month-old daughter Dream, with Rob, filed to remove Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner from the lawsuit, but was still taking legal action against Kim, Kris Jenner and Rob.

The family members’ attorney filed a “demurrer” in December 2017, objecting to Chyna’s lawsuit and asking for the lawsuit to be dropped, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. In the filing, the reality stars claim that Chyna, who also shares son King, 5, with ex Tyga, prevented the filming and second season the series after she filed a restraining order against Rob five months prior.

