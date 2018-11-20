Blac Chyna wants the best for her kids — and she apparently doesn’t think they’re getting that from their dads. The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder seemingly slammed exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga in an Instagram Story on Monday, November 19.

“‘So’ my children aren’t Supposed to live the same lifestyles as their fathers ETC ETC ha ?” Chyna, 30, wrote. “As a single Mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve…..WOW!!!”

The post came just one week after Kardashian, 31, filed to lower his child support payments to the model for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. (She is also mom of 6-year-old son, King, with Tyga.)

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on November 13, the Arthur George sock designer currently pays Chyna approximately $20,000 per month for their baby girl, but he claimed he can “no longer afford these orders.”

Kardashian is “asking for a modification” on the child support payments, according to the docs, claiming that the July 2017 restraining order Chyna filed against him for alleged domestic violence has since “caused him significant damage.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claims in the documents that “it has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating” in filming the reality show. “I would like to maintain my privacy,” Kardashian added. “[And] try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

Despite the recent setbacks, a source told Us Weekly earlier this year that “Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would.” The insider added: “They’re getting along. Everything is fine.”

Kardashian and Chyna called off their engagement in December 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!