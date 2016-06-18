Pregnant and pierced! Blac Chyna showed off her new tongue piercing on Snapchat after filming a segment of her reality show at a tattoo parlor on Friday, June 17.

The 28-year-old model showcased her baby bump and curvaceous figure in a tight pink tie-dye dress at Spilled Ink Tattoo in L.A.'s Encino. She was followed around by a camera crew for her upcoming six-part E! docuseries, which is tentatively titled Rob & Chyna.

Chyna’s fiancé, Rob Kardashian, did not accompany her to the parlor, but she did arrive with some of her pals. “They got pierced, she got pierced,” a source tells Us. “Just a lot of good times. Everyone was laughing.”

Later in the evening, the video vixen — who is pregnant with her second child — flaunted the piercing in a video on Snapchat while lip-synching to t.A.T.u.’s 2002 hit “All the Things She Said.”

“Mother, looking at me / Tell me, what do you see? / Have I lost my mind?” she sang.

As previously reported, Chyna and Kardashian, 29, are expecting their first child together later this year. They revealed the baby news in May, one month after announcing their engagement.

The Lashed Bar owner, who has a son, King Cairo, 3, with ex-fiancé Tyga, recently shared a photo of her baby’s sonogram on Instagram.

“For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That be was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed,” she captioned the May 23 pic. “But look at God ! Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!