The feud between Blac Chyna and her mother, Tokyo Toni, is getting ugly. Toni posted a scathing video about her daughter on Instagram amid their headline-making feud.

“Blac Chyna, the name I gave you was Angela Renee. The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past quite a few years, I’ve tolerated it because I’m your mama, you the only child. But you better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch,” the 48-year-old said in an Instagram clip that The Shade Room reposted on Sunday, July 29. “You know exactly who you f–kin’ with. That’s why every chance you motherf–kin’ get, bitch, you breathe my whole motherf–kin’ name.”

Toni (real name Shalana Jones-Hunter) then claimed that Chyna, 30, would not have been successful without her support. “F–k birthing you, bitch. That was a mistake, just happened to come into play,” she added. “You was a statutory rape baby.”

The post came just a few days after Toni begged the model’s longtime best friend Amber Rose to help her see her grandchildren. Chyna shares son King, 5, with ex-boyfriend Tyga, and daughter Dream, 20 months, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!” Toni wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 25. “I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way. You are a Libra Amber and you know where I’m going with this. I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing!”

Toni added in her plea on Wednesday that she “really don’t care if [Chyna] never speaks to me again.” She claimed the Rob & Chyna alum “has nothing but yes people around her and I hate every last one of them.”

Chyna has not responded to Toni’s latest allegations. Us Weekly has reached out to the star’s rep and father, Eric Holland, for comment.

