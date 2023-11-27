Blake Horstmann claims he is not on Raya, despite what some fans (and a former Bachelor producer) might think.

Horstmann, who is expecting a child with Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, told Bachelor Nation “crazies” to “put away [their] pitch forks” in an Instagram Story post on Saturday, November 25, amid claims his Raya profile became active.

“I can’t believe I have to address this bc of a crazy ex Bach producer trying to get clout for her gossip podcast,” Horstmann, 34, wrote on Saturday. “Yes 2 years ago I got accepted on Raya 48 hours before I went on the show and met G. I froze the account and completely forgot about it. I upgraded my phone 2 months ago and the app updated and unfroze me.”

Horstmann’s social media post appears to reference former Bachelor and Bachelorette producer Alanna Noel, who claimed to see the ABC alum’s profile on Raya during the November 23 episode of her “Recipe for Crazy” podcast.

“Don’t worry G got 30 DMs within an hr of it being active,” Horstmann continued. “She was with me when it happened and we figured out how to unsubscribe and delete it (they don’t make it easy).”

He concluded, “So sorry to disappoint,” joking with fans about the drama.

Horstmann’s relationship status has made headlines following his stint on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2018.

After Horstmann left the season as her runner-up he was invited on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019, and it was revealed that he had pursued Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin and Kristina Schulman before filming. Things got messier in August of that year when he posted private text messages between himself and Miller-Keyes after they had hooked up at the Stagecoach Festival months prior.

Following the drama, Horstmann took a step back from reality TV before making an appearance on Paramount+’s All Star Shore, where he met Gibelli, 30.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Horstmann and Gibelli were dating. The duo didn’t go public until June of that year when the All Star Shore cast was officially announced.

In December 2022, they celebrated their one-year anniversary. Horstmann joked that “it’s been a minute since I’ve dated a girl for a year,” during an interview with Us from that October.

They officially moved in together in November 2022, and one year later announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

“First comes love, then comes baby H 🤍” the couple announced in a joint social media statement on November 14. “We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”