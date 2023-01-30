Blake Moynes’ Mom Asks for Prayers After He Goes Into Surgery for Infection

Blake Moynes’ mother, Emily Moynes, revealed that the reality star underwent surgery for an infection.

“I just got a call from Blake. I don’t hear from him very often [because he’s been] in Africa for about a month and he doesn’t have cell service. But he is down there fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos and elephants and doing what he absolutely loves. He is so passionate about that sort of stuff,” the Rising Up author, 51, explained about The Bachelorette alum via Instagram Story on Monday, January 30. “But four days ago, he called and said he had a really bad infection that had been treated.”

Emily got emotional as she recalled receiving an update from her son, 32, adding, “I just got a call today — like I am starting to freak out — he just got out of surgery.”

The podcast host asked her followers to “say a prayer” for Blake amid his health scare.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Do you guys believe in the power of prayer because it doesn’t matter how old your kids are — the worry never stops,” she continued. ​”We could use some prayers for Blake. I want him to come home. F—k Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing but you’re freaking me out. I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let’s say a prayer for Blake please.”

The former ABC personality, for his part, has not addressed the situation on social media. Blake’s last online posts included sponsored content and a video of him with his dog.

“In the Northern Rockies, wolves are being slaughtered en masse with up to 90% of the wolf population at risk. These hunts do not account for countless animals, including domestic dogs, who have become collateral damage when mistaken for wolves or caught in traps,” he captioned the informative Instagram upload about the Relist Wolves campaign on January 7.

The Canada native rose to fame after he made his Bachelor franchise debut in 2020 when he appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ season of The Bachelorette. One year later, the wildlife manager tried his luck at a rose again during Katie Thurston‘s season.

Blake proposed to Thurston, 32, during season 17, which aired in August 2021. Two months later, however, they announced their decision to call off the engagement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Katie and Blake captioned their identical posts via Instagram in October 2021. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

One month after the split, Us Weekly broke the news that the Bachelorette star had moved on with John Hersey — who was originally sent home during week 2 of her season. At the time, Blake noted that he didn’t expect her to start dating Hersey, 28.

“I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did. I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree,” he shared during an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in November 2021.

The former bank marketing manager and Hersey called it quits in June 2022. Meanwhile, Blake previously revealed that he would consider returning to the franchise to find love.

“Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it,” he wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A in March 2022. “Probably not, never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”