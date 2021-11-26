Blake Moynes’ Mom Emily Is 'Proud' of How He Handled Katie Thurston Split

Mama bear mode! On the heels of Blake Moynes’ breakup from Katie Thurston, his mother, Emily Moynes, has been vocal about her support of her son.

“There’s this big elephant in the room, so I’m just gonna address it right now,” Emily, 50, said during the Thursday, November 25, episode of her “GET REAL! With Mama Moynes” podcast. “All I’m gonna say on the situation really is that I could not be more proud of how that kid of mine has conducted himself from start to finish. It’s admirable, it really is. Grace, respect, humility, dignity. Bravo. Bravo to you, Blake Moynes.”

The Rising Up author added during her Thanksgiving episode: “I am so — I don’t even know what the word is, is it humbled? Grateful? It’s just mind-boggling to me that perfect strangers can be so kind and so supportive. My DMs have blown up.”

During the podcast — in which she dove into her own relationships and family history of divorce — the home stager explained that she spent “two hours” reading through her listeners’ heartfelt messages.

“I am forever grateful for this little community that I feel like we’ve created here, that really does make us all feel like we are not alone,” Emily explained.

The proud mom previously had her son’s back, “liking” a social media user’s comment about the nature of the exes’ split following the news that the season 17 Bachelorette lead, 30, is dating John Hersey less than one month after her breakup from Blake, 31.

After a Bachelor Nation fan account reposted the former bank marketing manager’s video confirming her newfound romance with Hersey, 27, eagle-eyed fans noticed Emily’s cryptic response.

“Nah this is terrible on Katie’s part. I feel truly sorry for Blake. In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust’ in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There’s no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months,” a fan commented on the Tuesday, November 23, post, which Emily had “liked.”

After Thurston initially sent home the California native home during the second week of The Bachelorette season 17, she later connected with the wildlife manager upon his delayed arrival. The pair then got engaged during the August finale before calling it quits less than three months later.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the exes shared via Instagram on October 25. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Several days before Mama Moynes weighed in on her son’s heartbreak, Blake opened up about the split and learning that his ex-fiancée had moved on.

“For the first week, it was a lot of frustration, sadness, kind of feeling embarrassed, and foolish, in a way,” Blake explained on the Wednesday, November 24, episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, noting that getting back to work helped him come “out of that.”

“My ego’s hurt right now,” the Bachelorette season 16 alum added during the podcast appearance. “I feel like an idiot with how things played out. When you’re so sure about something, and you feel like you found your rock, to all of a sudden be able to turn that rock and try to find another one within the time frame that we have on [The Bachelor]? No.”