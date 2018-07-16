Country star down! Blake Shelton took a spill during his set at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on Saturday, July 14, and he later begged Twitter followers for footage!

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night,” the 42-year-old tweeted the following day. “Please!! I have to see it! Post that s—t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot…”

Twitter delivered, with one user supplying a video of the mishap, in which the singer appears to trip over his stage equipment.

Shelton also joked that fellow Pendleton performer Pitbull was at fault for the accident. “By the way @pitbull…I blame you,” he tweeted. “It was my attempt at competing with your show… I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s—t fall…”

At least one Twitter user didn’t find the clumsiness funny, though. “So, that’s the type of quality show that you put on… for people that spend their hard earned money to come see you, is for you to show up drunk?” the skeptic wrote. “That’s some Justin Bieber on Hennessy, throwing up on stage, nonsense right there!”

The country star clapped back in short order: “Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow!”

Shelton recently toured the nation in support of his 11th studio album, Texoma Shore. Having divorced fellow country star Miranda Lambert in 2015, he’s currently in a relationship with pop star Gwen Stefani, his former costar on The Voice.

