Talk about foreshadowing. Before Blake Shelton fell in love with Gwen Stefani, one of his exes was obsessed with the “Hollaback Girl” singer.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 48, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 18, and was discussing her love for underground bands when she was younger. She added that she was a big fan of the British band Madness, and said that she cried when the group’s singer, Suggs, got married. She also revealed that she wasn’t the only one with an obsession: It turns out that Shelton, 41, once dated a girl who was in love with “The Sweet Escape” singer.

“He did tell me that he dated a girl for, like, three months that had my face plastered over her whole bedroom,” she dished. “So that’s kind of weird, right?”

“That’s really weird,” Kimmel, 50, said. Then he gave the singer an idea for a prank. “You know what you oughta do? I hope Blake isn’t watching so you can surprise him. Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your room.”

She laughed and said: “Oh, my God. That’s so gross!”

The “Rich Girl” songstress also said that she shares a love for yacht rock ‘70s love songs with her country singer beau, and that he was impressed when she revealed one of her favorite groups. “When I was like, ‘Yeah, Bread is one of my favorite groups ever,’ he’d be, like, ‘What?! I thought you were like a rock/ska girl.’ He didn’t even know what ska is!”

She added: “I did make him a ska-like reggae playlist for Valentine’s a couple years ago. He doesn’t really listen to it that often.”

The Voice coaches, who began dating in November 2015, often gush about one another and recently revealed that they’ve both thought about marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!