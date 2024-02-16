Merritt & Style blogger Laura Merritt Walker is opening up about a devastating loss.

Merritt Walker announced on Monday, February 12, that she and husband David Walker’s 3-year-old son, Callahan, recently died.

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy.”

Merritt Walker and Walker, who also share sons Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7, added that they are taking “comfort knowing [Callahan] is being held in the arms of Jesus.” They asked for “prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time.”

Alongside the statement, the pair shared several memories of Callahan, including a photo of their hands holding his in what appears to be a hospital bed. Merritt Walker and Walker did not share any additional details about their son’s accident.

The post’s comments section was flooded with supportive messages for the couple, who tied the knot in 2008.

“I am beyond sorry, there are absolutely no words,” Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates wrote. “I’m praying the Lord gives you peace and comfort beyond all understanding.”

Big Brother alum Jessica Graf noted that her 3-year-old daughter, Carter, whom she shares with husband Cody Nickson, loved Callahan’s company.

“We all loved Callahan so much. Carter loved playing with him. He was suchhh a light. I love yall and I’m so incredibly sorry,” wrote Graf, 33, who also shares son Maverick, 5, and daughters Atlas, 19 months, and Gemma, 2 months, with Nickson, 38.

In addition to the statement, Walker took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 15, to share a series of photos and videos of Callahan, including a clip of him cheering for a televised hockey game.

Walker previously shared a sweet snap of himself and Callahan in matching button-up shirts.

“Callahan keeps us on our toes, but he cleans up well!” he captioned the February 2023 Instagram photo.

Merritt Walker has also shared sweet glimpses of Callahan via social media. In October 2023, she posted a reel from his Oktoberfest-themed birthday party.

“We bring give you CALtoberfest!! 💙🥨💛 Y’all have been the sweetest over this party theme 🎉 We loved tying our German heritage into his celebration! 🪗 Here are a few snaps from celebrating Callahan turning 3!” she wrote alongside the footage, which showed the family dressed up in lederhosen.