Caught in the act! Blue Ivy Carter wasn’t about to let grandma Tina Knowles get away with filming a video at the ballet.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-year-old called out Knowles, 64, for trying to subtly shoot a clip of herself admiring a luxurious theater before showtime on Wednesday, May 23.

“We’re in Paris, France, and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” Knowles says as she pans the camera around the room. However, she is quickly interrupted by Blue, who is keen on sticking to the rules.

“You’re not supposed to take videos, grandma,” the tot exclaims. “You’re not supposed to.”

The businesswoman ignores her granddaughter’s sweet warnings and continues to admire her surroundings. “Such a gorgeous theater. The architecture is beautiful. Really pretty,” she raved. All in good fun, Knowles captioned the cute clip, “When you are trying to sneak a video 😂.”

The fashion designer opened up about Blue while speaking to Us Weekly in September 2017. “She’s doing amazing,” gushed the glam-ma of Blue, who is a picture perfect big sister to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 11 months. “She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them.”

Earlier that month, a source told Us that Blue has transitioned seamlessly into her new role and loves looking out for her little siblings. “She’s always picking out cute clothes for them,” said the insider. “She’ll run up to see how they’re doing. She’s always checking on and helping take care of them.”

