She’s always in his heart. Bobby Brown opened up about his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and spoke about honoring her memory nearly three years after her death.

“She was a beautiful young lady. And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen,” the musician, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 7, of the late daughter he shared with ex-wife Whitney Houston. “Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

The “My Prerogative” singer is working hard to honor Bobbi Kristina’s legacy. “Her presence is always around me,” he said. “That’s my baby. There is no way she could disappear from me.”

Bobby will host the Celebration of Serenity Gala on Sunday, March 4, on what would have been Bobbi Kristina’s 25th birthday. Attendees will raise funds for the Bobby Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit he created to raise awareness about domestic violence and provide aid to victims.

The Grammy winner hopes that the nonprofit will bring comfort and relief to young men and women who went through similar experiences as his daughter. “I just think people should be aware that they have some place to go. When you are going through bad times and you are going through being abused, Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House is there for you,” he told Us. “That’s the easiest way I can say it. It’s too much. Too many women and too many men are being hurt by this disease that people have, abusing people. It’s just not right. I need to do something about it.”

Bobby explained that he and his family are always paying tribute to his late daughter. “We do our private things to honor her. She passed away three days before my birthday, so we definitely honor her at all times,” he said, noting that he would like for fans to remember Bobbi Kristina as someone who “was talented, beautiful and loved life.”

Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015, six months after she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub — eerily similar to her mother’s February 2012 death — at her Atlanta home. A judge found Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend Nick Gordon “legally responsible” in her death after heafter her estate filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against him that alleged “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.” Gordon has since denied these claims and that he had any involvement in her death.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!