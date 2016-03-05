A day of heartache. Bobby Brown canceled his appearance at the Charleston Jam Fest concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, March 4, just hours after the release of his daughter Bobbi Kristina's autopsy results.

Bobby, 47, was set to perform at the event alongside Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge and 112, but the singer pulled out at the last minute “due to illness,” according to signs posted on the doors of the North Charleston Coliseum.

“Bobby Brown will not be performing due to illness,” the posters read. “Refund requests must be prior to entry only!”

Bobbi Kristina’s cause of death was revealed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office just hours before the concert on Friday, which also would have been her 23rd birthday. According to the autopsy, the only child of Bobby and the late Whitney Houston died as a result of drowning and drug intoxication.

“Krissy will always live in my heart and soul,” Bobby said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I love my baby girl. For news affiliates to seek and obtain my daughter’s autopsy report, before anyone has been brought to justice for her death, is mind blowing to me. Please pray for my family.”

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015. She remained in a medically induced coma before being placed in hospice care for six months. She passed away at the age of 22 on July 26, 2015, and was buried beside her late mother, who died in 2012.

