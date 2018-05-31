Bobby Brown has joined a chorus of people who have condemned Kanye West for licensing a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom for the cover of Pusha T’s new album, Daytona.

“Why would he post that on his album cover?” the former New Edition singer, 49, told Rolling Stone on Wednesday, May 30. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that. That’s in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

album 1 PUSHA T DAYTONA dropping 2mrw pic.twitter.com/M1UPvax5fa — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

The image was originally featured on an April 2006 cover of the National Enquirer. It shows various drugs and paraphernalia on the counter and was secretly photographed by Brown’s sister, Tina. Pusha T, 41, recently revealed that West, 40, paid $85,000 to obtain the picture as a last-minute change to a previously selected album cover.

“He changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m.,” the “Trouble on My Mind” rapper said on Power 105.1 FM’s The Angie Martinez Show on May 24. “He wasn’t feeling it. The [original] artwork … was pictures that we all agreed on.”

The “I Will Always Love You” singer’s estate said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 29, they were “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. They added, “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world.”

Brown and Houston were married from 1992 to 2007. She died at age 48 in February 2012. The former couple’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at age 22 in July 2015.

For his part, West has been holed up in Wyoming, where he is working on a series of new albums, one of which is set to be released on Friday, June 1. A joint album with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghost is due out a week later.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!